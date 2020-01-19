BQT (BQTX) Price Hits $0.0210

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last week, BQT has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BQT has a market capitalization of $8.70 million and $40,169.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BQT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00035791 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.27 or 0.05785097 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00026482 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00032749 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00128901 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001183 BTC.

BQT Profile

BQT (BQTX) is a token. It launched on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 414,408,933 tokens. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico . The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BQT is bqt.io

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

