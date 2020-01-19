Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.67, approximately 318,600 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 186% from the average daily volume of 111,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

The company has a market cap of $4.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,479 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.79% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

