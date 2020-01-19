Brokerages Anticipate Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) will report $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.02. Hancock Whitney reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $316.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS.

HWC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens set a $41.00 price target on Hancock Whitney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE HWC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.56. The company had a trading volume of 639,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,758. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $33.63 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.67.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $228,382.50. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,028 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $85,054.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,821.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,063,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $7,479,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,638,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,477,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 603,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,128,000 after acquiring an additional 79,363 shares in the last quarter.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

