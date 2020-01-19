Brokerages Anticipate MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Shares of MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $17.83 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.45 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned MetroCity Bankshares an industry rank of 110 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of MetroCity Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MetroCity Bankshares in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of MetroCity Bankshares in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ MCBS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,868. MetroCity Bankshares has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.08.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.98 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services.

