Brokerages Expect Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank Of Princeton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Bank Of Princeton reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank Of Princeton will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bank Of Princeton.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BPRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Bank Of Princeton from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bank Of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Bank Of Princeton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Bank Of Princeton by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank Of Princeton by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Bank Of Princeton by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Bank Of Princeton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Bank Of Princeton by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN opened at $31.10 on Thursday. Bank Of Princeton has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $205.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.90.

About Bank Of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

