Brokerages Expect Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Will Announce Earnings of $9.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $9.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $9.00 and the highest is $9.86. Cable One reported earnings of $7.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year earnings of $31.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.81 to $31.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $41.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.25 to $43.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $8.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.25 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.64 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.70 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CABO. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,381.60.

Shares of Cable One stock traded down $25.25 on Friday, reaching $1,630.63. 28,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,993. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,538.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1,353.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Cable One has a 52 week low of $834.63 and a 52 week high of $1,713.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 0.43.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,509.50, for a total transaction of $344,166.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,701.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,612.61, for a total value of $1,186,880.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,682 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,335 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cable One during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Cable One by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

