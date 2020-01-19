Brokerages Expect Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.80 Million

Analysts expect that Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) will report $103.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Onto Innovation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.00 million and the highest is $116.60 million. Onto Innovation reported sales of $77.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Onto Innovation will report full-year sales of $300.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $298.50 million to $302.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $458.95 million, with estimates ranging from $327.90 million to $590.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Onto Innovation.

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 25,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $866,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 667,117 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,275.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ONTO stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,650. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $40.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.48.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

