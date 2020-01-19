Brokerages Expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) to Post $0.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur posted earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 89.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 39.60%. The company had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Transportadora de Gas del Sur presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,809. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth $1,403,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth $768,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

