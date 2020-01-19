Brokerages Set CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) PT at $31.40

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on CEVA. BidaskClub cut shares of CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get CEVA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.28. The company had a trading volume of 79,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,879. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. CEVA has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $33.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.44 and a beta of 1.46.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. CEVA had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CEVA will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CEVA by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,644,000 after acquiring an additional 43,428 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CEVA by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CEVA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CEVA by 78.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 108,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in CEVA by 67.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 217,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 87,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.