Brokerages Set Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) PT at $30.29

Shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.29.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th.
In other Coherus Biosciences news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $125,412.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 825,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $14,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 842,589 shares of company stock valued at $15,190,927 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CHRS stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.16. The company had a trading volume of 816,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,314. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22. Coherus Biosciences has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $23.91.
Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.58 million. On average, research analysts predict that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coherus Biosciences Company Profile
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.
