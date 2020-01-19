Brokerages Set Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) PT at $30.29

Shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $125,412.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 825,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $14,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 842,589 shares of company stock valued at $15,190,927 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 137,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 43,005 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,634,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,783,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,401,000 after acquiring an additional 342,885 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 61,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 23,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 472.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 140,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRS stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.16. The company had a trading volume of 816,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,314. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22. Coherus Biosciences has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $23.91.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.58 million. On average, research analysts predict that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

