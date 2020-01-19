Brokerages Set Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Price Target at $244.00

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $244.00.

BAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Credicorp from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

BAP stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.85. 262,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $199.83 and a 1 year high of $252.49.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.16). Credicorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credicorp will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Credicorp news, insider Abotomey Darryl sold 105,790 shares of Credicorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $762,745.90. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1,296.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,333,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $992,083,000 after buying an additional 4,023,686 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter valued at $184,519,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the second quarter valued at $32,586,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,737,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $626,669,000 after buying an additional 138,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 11.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,119,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,300,000 after buying an additional 111,974 shares during the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

