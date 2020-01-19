Brokerages Set Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Target Price at $10.17

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.88.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 118.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 895.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 30.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 16.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 101.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHC traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,654. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.50. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

