Brokerages Set Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) Target Price at C$33.00

Shares of Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$33.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EDV shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th.

EDV stock opened at C$25.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.72. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.94. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of C$17.24 and a twelve month high of C$28.98.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$352.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$331.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

