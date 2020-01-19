Brokerages Set Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Price Target at $21.00

Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FFIC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,159,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIC stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,636. The stock has a market cap of $596.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.89.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $39.99 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.30%.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

