Brokerages Set Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Price Target at $44.30

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.30.

LVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Livongo Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Monday, December 16th.

In related news, Director Christopher Bischoff bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Livongo Health during the third quarter worth approximately $3,689,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Livongo Health during the third quarter worth approximately $394,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,955,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,624,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $715,000. 18.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LVGO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,027. Livongo Health has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $45.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.65.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.23. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 119.92% and a negative net margin of 43.59%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 148.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Livongo Health will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

