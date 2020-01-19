Brokerages Set TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Price Target at $111.80

Shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.80.

BLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BLD stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.60. 346,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,402. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $47.28 and a 12-month high of $113.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.05.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. TopBuild had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $682.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, VP Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total value of $134,134.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,932.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald Volas sold 23,988 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $2,589,984.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,667,705.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,212 shares of company stock worth $3,158,146. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in TopBuild by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 587,216 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,598,000 after acquiring an additional 182,591 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 364.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 171,813 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,667,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 104,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 136.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 60,352 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

