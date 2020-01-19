Brokerages Set Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Target Price at $44.00

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several research firms recently commented on TSE. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $34.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.56. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Trinseo had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $922.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

In other Trinseo news, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $301,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,955.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $57,028.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,998.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Trinseo by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 36,331 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Trinseo by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Trinseo by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,624,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Trinseo by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in Trinseo by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

