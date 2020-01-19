Brokerages Set United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) PT at $32.60

Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group lowered United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:UCBI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.33. 296,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,757. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.96. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $31.66. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $148.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 33.64%.

In related news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 2,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $90,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in United Community Banks by 16.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,403,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,086,000 after buying an additional 134,240 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

