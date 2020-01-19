Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $42.74

Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.74 and last traded at $42.69, with a volume of 33560 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.85.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.80). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners LP will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6,910.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $814,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 91,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.