Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) and Consorcio Ara SAB de CV (NASDAQ:CNRFF) Head to Head Review

Consorcio Ara SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:CNRFF) and Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Consorcio Ara SAB de CV and Brookfield Property Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consorcio Ara SAB de CV 9.70% 5.84% 3.73% Brookfield Property Partners 20.82% 3.27% 1.31%

This table compares Consorcio Ara SAB de CV and Brookfield Property Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consorcio Ara SAB de CV $427.52 million 0.64 $42.93 million N/A N/A Brookfield Property Partners $6.96 billion 1.26 $876.00 million N/A N/A

Brookfield Property Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Consorcio Ara SAB de CV.

Risk & Volatility

Consorcio Ara SAB de CV has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Property Partners has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Consorcio Ara SAB de CV and Brookfield Property Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consorcio Ara SAB de CV 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Property Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67

Brookfield Property Partners has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.45%. Given Brookfield Property Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Property Partners is more favorable than Consorcio Ara SAB de CV.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.9% of Brookfield Property Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brookfield Property Partners beats Consorcio Ara SAB de CV on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Consorcio Ara SAB de CV Company Profile

Consorcio ARA, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, constructs, and markets entry-level and middle-income residential housing developments in Mexico. It markets commercial and industrial developments; and rents mini-supermarkets under operating leases. The company also purchases and sells land; provides supplier services; and develops and leases shopping malls and commercial premises. As of December 31, 2017, it had a land bank of approximately 35.2 million square meters, as well as operated 6 shopping malls. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc., is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. is listed on the Nasdaq stock market and the Toronto stock exchange. Brookfield Property REIT is listed on the Nasdaq stock market. Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com.

