BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.23 Million

Brokerages expect BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) to announce $34.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BRT Apartments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.26 million. BRT Apartments reported sales of $31.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRT Apartments will report full-year sales of $132.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.30 million to $132.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $140.90 million, with estimates ranging from $140.06 million to $141.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BRT Apartments.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $34.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 million. BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 2.15%.

BRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of BRT stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $17.84. The company had a trading volume of 71,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.94 million, a PE ratio of 104.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. BRT Apartments has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $18.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $15.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is 90.72%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 16,370 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BRT Apartments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 22,138 shares during the last quarter. 31.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

