Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Down 5.9%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) shares were down 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.85 and last traded at $3.86, approximately 30,087,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 17,565,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.25 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Williams Capital set a $8.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.57.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $936.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $155.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 394,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. MHI Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 40,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

About Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.