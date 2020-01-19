Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CPT. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.36.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $109.97 on Wednesday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $90.85 and a 52 week high of $116.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $260.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

In related news, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $34,054.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,151,452. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 23,307 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total transaction of $2,607,587.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,297,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,218 shares of company stock valued at $24,814,794 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,084,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,289,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,330,000 after acquiring an additional 104,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,020,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,127,000 after acquiring an additional 71,653 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden Property Trust (CPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.