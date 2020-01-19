Canoe EIT Income Fund (EIT.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on February 14th

Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSE:EIT.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

EIT.UN stock opened at C$10.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.67, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$9.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.55.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

