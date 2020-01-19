Canoe EIT Income Fund (EIT.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on February 14th

Canoe EIT Income Fund (TSE:EIT.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.
EIT.UN stock opened at C$10.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.67, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$9.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.55.
About Canoe EIT Income Fund
