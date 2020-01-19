Cantor Fitzgerald Raises UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $330.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $313.50.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $298.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $300.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,473 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 25,596 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 2,247 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

