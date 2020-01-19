Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Buy Rating for PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $60.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on PTC Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTCT opened at $53.80 on Wednesday. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.40.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 74.86%. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $86,561.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,004.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $687,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $261,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,710. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,070,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,180,000 after buying an additional 102,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,502,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,619,000 after buying an additional 394,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,028,000 after buying an additional 342,747 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 37.5% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,089,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,037,000 after buying an additional 570,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,640,000 after buying an additional 25,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.