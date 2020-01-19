CAPSTAD MORT 7.50% SRS E CUM RED PRF (NYSE:CMO.PE) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.53

CAPSTAD MORT 7.50% SRS E CUM RED PRF (NYSE:CMO.PE)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and traded as high as $25.59. CAPSTAD MORT 7.50% SRS E CUM RED PRF shares last traded at $25.58, with a volume of 13,128 shares.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.41.

CAPSTAD MORT 7.50% SRS E CUM RED PRF Company Profile (NYSE:CMO.PE)

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of relatively short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by an agency of the federal government, the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

