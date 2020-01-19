Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $93.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cardlytics, Inc. is engaged in developing a purchase intelligence platform. The purchase data includes debit, credit and bill pay data from online and in-store transactions. It helps the marketers identify, reach and influence likely buyers at scale, and measure the impact of marketing spends. The Company also operates an advertising channel, Cardlytics Direct. Cardlytics Direct delivers tailored marketing for marketers and financial institutions. Cardlytics, Inc. is based in ATLANTA, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CDLX. ValuEngine lowered Cardlytics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered Cardlytics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Cardlytics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cardlytics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an average rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.50. The company had a trading volume of 516,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,966. Cardlytics has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $90.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.24.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $56.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.02 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 44.53% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,750 shares in the company, valued at $24,856,492.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryce Youngren sold 61,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $3,422,505.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,484 shares in the company, valued at $470,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 419,444 shares of company stock worth $23,876,049. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 16,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

