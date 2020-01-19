Cardstack (CARD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $41,130.00

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Cardstack has a total market cap of $826,829.00 and $41,130.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardstack has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar. One Cardstack token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Bilaxy, Coinsuper and CoinEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00035684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $519.34 or 0.05688965 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00026501 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033888 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00128909 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Cardstack Token Profile

Cardstack (CRYPTO:CARD) is a token. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,365,400,209 tokens. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack . The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com

Buying and Selling Cardstack

Cardstack can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Bibox, BitForex, IDEX and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

