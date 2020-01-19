Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Receives $111.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.57.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson raised Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Get Carter's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRI traded up $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $110.81. The stock had a trading volume of 391,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,894. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $111.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $943.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.09 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $166,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,888. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $2,038,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,498 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,887. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. AXA boosted its stake in Carter’s by 23.2% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 58,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Carter’s by 142.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the second quarter valued at about $988,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the second quarter valued at about $487,000.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.