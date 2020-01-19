Caspian 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $199,061.00 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Caspian token can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Caspian has a market capitalization of $3.47 million and $199,061.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00035834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $490.70 or 0.05662750 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026238 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033864 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00127628 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001294 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian is a token. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech

Buying and Selling Caspian

Caspian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

