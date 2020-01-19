Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cassava Sciences Inc. is focused on the early detection and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. Cassava Sciences Inc., formerly known as Pain Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

SAVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $3.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

NASDAQ SAVA traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,709,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,013,891. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. The firm has a market cap of $148.60 million, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 2.59. Cassava Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $10.95.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. As a group, analysts predict that Cassava Sciences will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sanford Robertson purchased 76,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $141,754.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 238,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,233.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Remi Barbier acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $553,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 194,111 shares of company stock valued at $749,307 in the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cassava Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 682,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.97% of Cassava Sciences worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

