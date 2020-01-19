Centauri Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 19th. Centauri has a market capitalization of $35,786.00 and approximately $67.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centauri coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and Exrates. In the last seven days, Centauri has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Centauri Profile

Centauri (CRYPTO:CTX) is a coin. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 46,628,795 coins and its circulating supply is 45,901,389 coins. The official message board for Centauri is centauricoin.info/blog . The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info . Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centauri should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

