Centurion Reaches Market Cap of $6,725.00 (CNT)

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 19th. Centurion has a total market capitalization of $6,725.00 and $1.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centurion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, ExcambrioRex and YoBit. Over the last week, Centurion has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Centurion alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Centurion Coin Profile

Centurion (CRYPTO:CNT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. The official website for Centurion is www.centurionlab.org . Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Centurion Coin Trading

Centurion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit and ExcambrioRex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centurion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centurion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centurion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.