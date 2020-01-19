Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CYOU. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Changyou.Com from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Changyou.Com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Changyou.Com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Changyou.Com currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.30.

Shares of CYOU remained flat at $$10.46 during midday trading on Thursday. 111,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,343. Changyou.Com has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $22.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83. The company has a market capitalization of $557.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.95.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. Changyou.Com had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $110.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Changyou.Com will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com by 24.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,218,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 242,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 598,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 50,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 27,833 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Changyou.Com during the third quarter worth approximately $2,825,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Changyou.Com by 86.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 209,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 97,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Changyou.Com Company Profile

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Cinema Advertising segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

