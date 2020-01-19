Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GTLS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Chart Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Chart Industries stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.99. 372,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.25. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $52.32 and a 52-week high of $95.66.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.53 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,996,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 4,881.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 46,665 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 82,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

