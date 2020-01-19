Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GTLS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Chart Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.11.
Chart Industries stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.99. 372,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.25. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $52.32 and a 52-week high of $95.66.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,996,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 4,881.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 46,665 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 82,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.
