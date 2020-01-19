Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $540.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $500.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Charter Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $455.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $338.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $460.76.

CHTR stock opened at $502.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $279.33 and a twelve month high of $517.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $483.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.04. The stock has a market cap of $109.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.91, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.08. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.47, for a total value of $569,364.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,183.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total transaction of $460,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,480,490.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,434 shares of company stock worth $2,103,797 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 179.3% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

