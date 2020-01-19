Chemring Group (LON:CHG) PT Raised to GBX 290 at Barclays

Chemring Group (LON:CHG) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 290 ($3.81) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CHG has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Chemring Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Chemring Group stock opened at GBX 270 ($3.55) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $757.97 million and a P/E ratio of 35.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 229.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 199.79. Chemring Group has a twelve month low of GBX 134 ($1.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 252.19 ($3.32).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.52%.

About Chemring Group

Chemring Group PLC manufactures and supplies technology electronics and energetic products for defense and security agencies, and defense prime contractors in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Norway. It operates through three segments: Countermeasures, Sensors, and Energetic. The Countermeasures segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells expendable countermeasures for protecting air, sea, and land platforms; and land-based electronic warfare equipment.

