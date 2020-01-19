Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is based in United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHMI. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.13. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $248.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.90%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently 71.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

