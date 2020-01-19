China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $108.32

Shares of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $108.32 and traded as high as $117.40. China Biologic Products shares last traded at $115.89, with a volume of 2,896 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBPO. BidaskClub cut China Biologic Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut China Biologic Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. China Biologic Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.13.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $136.10 million during the quarter. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 31.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBPO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 446.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of China Biologic Products in the 2nd quarter worth $486,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of China Biologic Products by 441.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of China Biologic Products in the 3rd quarter worth $2,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

China Biologic Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBPO)

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

