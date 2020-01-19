China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LFC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Life Insurance from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a reduce rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.90 to $20.30 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, CLSA raised China Life Insurance from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Life Insurance has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.65.

NYSE LFC traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $14.19. 253,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,939. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.65. The company has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. China Life Insurance has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $14.70.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.78 billion for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Research analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the third quarter worth approximately $695,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in China Life Insurance by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 907,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 71,018 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 879.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 23,737 shares during the period. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

