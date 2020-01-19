Citadel Trading 35.5% Lower This Week (CTL)

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Citadel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Citadel has traded down 35.5% against the dollar. Citadel has a market capitalization of $16,131.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel Profile

Citadel (CRYPTO:CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team.

Citadel Coin Trading

Citadel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

