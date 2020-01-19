Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.44 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Citigroup from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.24.

Shares of C opened at $81.12 on Wednesday. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.09 and a 200-day moving average of $71.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

