City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.48 Million

Analysts expect that City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) will report $40.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.99 million and the highest is $41.17 million. City Office REIT posted sales of $34.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year sales of $158.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $157.23 million to $159.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $182.02 million, with estimates ranging from $174.64 million to $188.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CIO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of City Office REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. City Office REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Shares of City Office REIT stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,942. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $750.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.43. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in City Office REIT by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 439,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 19,033 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in City Office REIT by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 90,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in City Office REIT by 372.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 499.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 253,606 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

