Civic Hits One Day Volume of $1.92 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Civic has a market capitalization of $13.63 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can now be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000235 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, ABCC, HitBTC and Poloniex. During the last week, Civic has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.37 or 0.03019437 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011557 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00198357 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127057 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, COSS, Upbit, OKEx, HitBTC, IDEX, Liqui, Livecoin, Binance, GOPAX, Bittrex, Huobi, ABCC, Vebitcoin, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Kucoin, Mercatox and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

