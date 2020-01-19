Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clearway Energy is poised to gain from its long-lived renewable assets. Clearway Energy’s planned capital expenditure expands renewable generation and helps it to maintain its generation portfolio in compliance with environmental regulations. Focus on North American operation is acting as a tailwind for the company. Notably, shares of Clearway Energy have outperformed its industry in the past six months. The company completes acquisition of 527 MW Carlsbad Energy Center further expanding its clean energy generation portfolio. However, Clearway Energy generates a substantial volume of electricity from renewable sources, subject to favorable weather conditions that could not be assured always. Dependence on performance of third-party transmission lines may impact its performance. High debt level of the company is a concern.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Clearway Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Clearway Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of CWEN opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28. Clearway Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.70.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.07 million. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 502.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 173,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 144,800 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,456,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,220,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

