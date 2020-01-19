Clipper Coin Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CCC)

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 19th. Clipper Coin has a market capitalization of $16.56 million and approximately $8.98 million worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clipper Coin token can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, FCoin and IDCM. Over the last seven days, Clipper Coin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00035889 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $499.05 or 0.05768084 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026243 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00033686 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00127971 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Clipper Coin Token Profile

Clipper Coin (CRYPTO:CCC) is a token. It launched on April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. The official website for Clipper Coin is clippercoin.com . Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap

Clipper Coin Token Trading

Clipper Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, FCoin and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clipper Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clipper Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

