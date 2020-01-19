Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ CODX traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.09. 92,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,009. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04. Co-Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 202.74% and a negative net margin of 5,486.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 142.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 199,685 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 294.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 54,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 13.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 130,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

