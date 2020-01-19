Coats Group PLC (LON:COA) Receives GBX 78 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Coats Group PLC (LON:COA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 78 ($1.03).

Several analysts recently issued reports on COA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Friday. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on Coats Group from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 76 ($1.00) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other news, insider Nicholas Bull acquired 100,000 shares of Coats Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £72,000 ($94,711.92).

COA traded up GBX 0.45 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 78.65 ($1.03). 1,004,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,670,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 73.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 74.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47. Coats Group has a one year low of GBX 65.30 ($0.86) and a one year high of GBX 92.20 ($1.21). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.22.

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

