CoinEx Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.51 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One CoinEx Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $12.51 million and $1.67 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.22 or 0.02779780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00195604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030429 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00128372 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token’s launch date was July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,868,849,038 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,605,037 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.com . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom

CoinEx Token Token Trading

CoinEx Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

